Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.90 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

