Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,169 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $96.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

