Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $259,564,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

