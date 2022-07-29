Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jardine Matheson Stock Down 15.5 %

LON:JAR opened at GBX 52.79 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.50 ($0.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.25.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

