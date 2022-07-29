Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jardine Matheson Stock Down 15.5 %
LON:JAR opened at GBX 52.79 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.50 ($0.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.25.
About Jardine Matheson
