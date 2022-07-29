Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watsco Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.40.

NYSE WSO opened at $263.70 on Friday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $11,419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

