Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

3M Stock Up 1.1 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of MMM opened at $140.37 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.83.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.