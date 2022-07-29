Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

PKG opened at $140.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.