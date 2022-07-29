Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

