Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network technology company will earn $6.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.12. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.36.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. F5 has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $40,523.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

