Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galapagos’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

GLPG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.80.

Galapagos stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.68. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

