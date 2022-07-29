Jobchain (JOB) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Jobchain (JOB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $2.65 million and $5.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,559.86 or 1.00048173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003930 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00127757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

