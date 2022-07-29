JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

OZ Minerals Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

