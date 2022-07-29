JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 282

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 84.28% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

