JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 310 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.73) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.64) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.73) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.90) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 660.93 ($7.96).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Down 0.2 %

LON EZJ opened at GBX 389.90 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 903.40 ($10.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 523.80.

Insider Activity

About easyJet

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,711 shares of company stock worth $1,025,232 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.