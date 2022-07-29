Kadant (KAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Kadant has set its Q2 guidance at $1.86 to $1.96 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KAI opened at $200.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $168.43 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average is $193.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kadant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

