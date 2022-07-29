Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 547.3% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 3,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadem Sustainable Impact

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $171,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $536,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.