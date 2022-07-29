KARMA Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

