Karura (KAR) Achieves Market Cap of $39.24 Million

Karura (KAR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Karura has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Karura has a market capitalization of $39.24 million and $706,206.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00874780 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015923 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Karura
