Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.38. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,381,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,570. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,063,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 237.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 180,988 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 179,724 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

