KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.86. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

