KeyCorp Comments on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $243.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

