KeyCorp Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $125.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $153.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

