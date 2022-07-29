KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Etsy Trading Up 9.9 %

ETSY opened at $104.92 on Friday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

