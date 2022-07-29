Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

