KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 297.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 2.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of KLA worth $231,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded up $12.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,528. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.02 and a 200 day moving average of $348.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.