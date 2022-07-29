KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 238.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.5% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.55.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $12.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.92. 17,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,528. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.