KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.55.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $13.79 on Friday, hitting $383.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

