KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

KLA Trading Up 2.4 %

KLAC opened at $369.98 on Friday. KLA has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

