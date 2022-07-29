Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 260,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,414 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,536,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,285,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,413 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,357,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.00 and a beta of 3.02. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

