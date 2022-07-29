Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Upgrade Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their upgrade rating on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

