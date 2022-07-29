Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 107,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.