KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Stock Holdings Increased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. KT makes up 0.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in KT by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KT by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KT. Bank of America began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

KT opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. Research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

