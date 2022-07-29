LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $534,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.03. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

