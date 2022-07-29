Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE LW opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $77.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $19,567,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

