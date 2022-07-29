Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 550 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 525 ($6.33) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Citigroup upgraded Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.06) to GBX 678 ($8.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 615 ($7.41) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.23) to GBX 441 ($5.31) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $588.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

