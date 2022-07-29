Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,358. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average is $152.25.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 87,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

