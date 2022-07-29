Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 66,211 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,100. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

