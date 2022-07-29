Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

VSGX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $50.42. 3,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,019. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.

