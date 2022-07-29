Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

IWF stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.26. 20,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,489. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

