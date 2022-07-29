Larson Financial Group LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.45. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

