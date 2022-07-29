Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,622,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 137,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,328. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.