Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after buying an additional 803,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after buying an additional 371,214 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,399,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,538,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.73. 1,272,412 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.