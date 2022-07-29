Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 722 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. 125,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,546,566. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

