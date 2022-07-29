Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

