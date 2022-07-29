Levolution (LEVL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,092.00

Levolution (LEVL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Levolution has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1,092.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.90 or 1.00008168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io.

Buying and Selling Levolution

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.