LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 732.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

