Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,293 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $88,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

