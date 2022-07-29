Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $296.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.52.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Linde by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.