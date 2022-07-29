Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$123.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.50.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

L opened at C$119.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$110.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$82.28 and a 1 year high of C$123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0599998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

