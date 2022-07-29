LOCGame (LOCG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $95,284.00

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $95,284.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00870424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.

Buying and Selling LOCGame

